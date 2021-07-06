Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 193,717 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193,717 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $236,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,159,093 shares of company stock valued at $270,500,132. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.26. 329,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543,415. The stock has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a PE ratio of 348.06, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $111.14 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.08.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

