Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading 3% Higher

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.31. 13,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 579,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 647.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.63.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vericel by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 443,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 1,688.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

