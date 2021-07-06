Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.15. 8,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 800,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

