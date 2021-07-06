American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.78

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 27643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.