Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 170,100 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Futu were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUTU traded down $16.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.93. The stock had a trading volume of 272,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FUTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

