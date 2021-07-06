Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,351,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,231,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SLM by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 238,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SLM by 9,483.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 251,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 249,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SLM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,710,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000.

Get SLM alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SLM. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.42. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.