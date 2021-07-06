Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.56 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

