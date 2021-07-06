Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,969 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.22.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RE stock traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $248.88. 5,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,913. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.