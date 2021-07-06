DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 0.7% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of DuPont de Nemours worth $123,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,039. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.