Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mercury General by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercury General by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mercury General by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

