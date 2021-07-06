Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 509 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.89. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.79.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

