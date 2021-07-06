Starboard Value LP Invests $3.50 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III accounts for about 0.1% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 0.62% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,731. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.