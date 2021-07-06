Brokerages Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce $23.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. GAN posted sales of $8.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $106.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $108.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.22 million, with estimates ranging from $139.93 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%.

GAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth about $20,020,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth about $17,081,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 772,503 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth about $13,182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 384.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 319,357 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 6,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $678.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.04. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.