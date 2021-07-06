Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $18,961,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 243,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,225,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.