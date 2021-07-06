Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $78.90 million and $26.75 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00134461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00166401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,632.61 or 0.99348054 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00947528 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars.

