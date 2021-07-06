$922.94 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce sales of $922.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $833.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

