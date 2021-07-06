RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,962,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,943,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.06. 999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,580. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.69.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

