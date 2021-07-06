VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,120,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after buying an additional 1,049,800 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,552,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,934,000 after buying an additional 307,085 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 1,070,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,110,932. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.94.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

