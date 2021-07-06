Bridger Management LLC Has $32.08 Million Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Bridger Management LLC boosted its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares during the period. frontdoor accounts for about 3.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.70% of frontdoor worth $32,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of frontdoor stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. 9,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,909. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

