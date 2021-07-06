Bridger Management LLC Invests $15.06 Million in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 588,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,058,000. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.4% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,434. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.64.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,389 shares of company stock worth $4,511,650. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

