Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,215 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,727 shares of company stock worth $19,453,172. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.38. 227,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.62. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.