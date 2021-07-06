Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $9.18 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

SCHW stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.91. 418,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,904,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,043,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,482,906 shares of company stock valued at $104,339,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

