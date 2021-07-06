Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 19,077 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,077 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $396,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $143.95. 37,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,283. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.76. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

