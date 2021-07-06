1,850,000 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,046,000. News makes up about 1.3% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of News as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in News by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 258,209 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 3.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 73,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,317. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -282.97 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

