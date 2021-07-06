Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $62,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after buying an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after buying an additional 681,950 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,117. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,725.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,669 shares of company stock worth $2,945,875. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

