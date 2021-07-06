MIB Coin Price Down 43.5% Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $343,517.53 and $35.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00033151 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 418,653,016 coins and its circulating supply is 141,351,088 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

