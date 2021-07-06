Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) versus Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Head to Head Comparison

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Bruker 9.63% 26.44% 8.49%

16.3% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Bruker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Bruker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 73.47 -$6.78 million N/A N/A Bruker $1.99 billion 5.91 $157.80 million $1.35 57.41

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Bruker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bruker 1 3 4 0 2.38

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.32%. Bruker has a consensus price target of $63.80, indicating a potential downside of 17.69%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Bruker.

Summary

Bruker beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies; and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. The company serves academic and government research customers; pharmaceutical and biotechnology, diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and other industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; academic institutions and medical schools; contract research organizations; nonprofit and for-profit forensics, and environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories; agriculture, food, and beverage safety laboratories; hospitals and government departments; agencies; raw material manufacturers; and other businesses involved in materials analysis through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and other representatives. Bruker Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

