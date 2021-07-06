1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $590,121.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.71.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
See Also: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.