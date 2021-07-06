1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $590,121.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

