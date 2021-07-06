Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,584 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $164,353,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,573.93. 31,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,576.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,433.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

