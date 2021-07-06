Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $51,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,466 shares of company stock worth $66,708,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $23.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $655.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,505,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $631.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.48. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.21 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

