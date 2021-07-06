Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is MML Investors Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $148,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $128.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,639.94. 199,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,614. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,330.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.