MML Investors Services LLC Has $31.18 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $17.35 on Tuesday, hitting $661.55. 457,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,505,866. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.21 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $631.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $637.29 billion, a PE ratio of 678.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

