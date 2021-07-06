Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.48% of Dynatrace worth $474,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

NYSE DT traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.31, a PEG ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.