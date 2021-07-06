Brown Advisory Inc. Has $315.43 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.95% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $315,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,168. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,756 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

