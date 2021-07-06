Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,184 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 19.0% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $114,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.35. 203,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,281. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97.

