Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $208,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 939,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $225.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

