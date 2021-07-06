Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Colony Capital Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Colony Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 9.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colony Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Equinix worth $74,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $14.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $814.95. 5,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $759.40. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

