Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $19,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.74. 1,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

