Starboard Value LP Acquires 885,864 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Green Dot accounts for approximately 5.2% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned 0.10% of Green Dot worth $242,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,817 shares of company stock worth $215,301. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. 2,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,721.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

