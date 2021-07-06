BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.31

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 54 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

