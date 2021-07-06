Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 82,731 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,759,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

