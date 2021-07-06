Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 7.2%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $119.99 and last traded at $120.89. Approximately 18,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,052,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,731.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,728 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

