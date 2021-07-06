Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 290,596 HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 290,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCAQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,607. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

