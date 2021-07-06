Towercrest Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,597. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

