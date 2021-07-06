Towercrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,280. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58.

