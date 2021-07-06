Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,026 The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of The Aaron’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.25. 9,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,790. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.