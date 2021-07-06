Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,525.55 and last traded at $1,524.58. Approximately 37,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,505,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,464.75.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,432.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,267.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

