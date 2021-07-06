Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.62 and last traded at $56.69. 39,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,136,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $161,644,000 after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $99,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

