Towercrest Capital Management Takes $543,000 Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $24,675,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $6,268,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $553,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $3,370,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $1,250,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

