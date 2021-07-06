Fractal Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $2.60 million and $84,532.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00134765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00165922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,859.47 or 0.99869887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.45 or 0.00948140 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

